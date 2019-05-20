Register
19:17 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo defendants wait for the start of the hearing in the district court in Wuppertal, Germany. A German federal court on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018 overturned the acquittal of seven men who posed as a self-styled “Sharia police,” ordering a retrial on charges that they violated rules on wearing uniforms.

    Self-Styled 'Shariah Police' Retrial Starts in German City of Wuppertal

    © AP Photo / Bernd Thissen/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    In 2016, alleged members of a Wuppertal Muslim patrol were cleared of any wrongdoing; however the case is back in court following a higher court's decision to overturn the acquittal.

    A retrial of seven alleged members of a self-proclaimed “Sharia Police” group got underway on Monday in the western city of Wuppertal, reports DW.

    The self-styled group is reported to have patrolled the streets of Wuppertal in 2014 wearing orange vests emblazoned with the words “Shariah Police”, handing out flyers to Muslims proclaiming a "Shariah Controlled Zone" and cautioning them to abstain from drugs, alcohol, gambling, attending brothels, listening to music, and pornography.

    At the retrial, the men were charged with violating a ban on wearing uniforms, and are now facing up to two years in prison if they are found guilty.

    In 2016 the men were cleared of any wrongdoing, however, after last year’s higher court decision to overturn the acquittal, the case returned to court.

    Islamist preacher Sven Lau aka Abu Adam talks during a rally on July 19, 2014 in Hamburg, northern Germany.
    © AFP 2019 / MARKUS SCHOLZ
    Islamist Preacher Behind SHARIA POLICE in German City Set to Be Freed - Reports

    Court documents describe them as members of the “Salafist scene”, alleging their main aim was to replace Germany's democratic legal system with Shariah law.

    At the trial in 2016, judges of the Wuppertal District Court ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to punish the men for wearing the uniforms as it didn't prove they intended to break the law.

    However, in January 2018, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe slammed the lower court's finding and ordered a retrial.

    READ MORE: Around 100 Organisations of Salafi Movement Registered in Belgium — Reports

    News about the Wuppertal Shariah patrols first broke in 2014. At the time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented that no one had the right to do the police's work for them.

    Wuppertal Police Chief Birgitta Rademacher said: “Intimidation or provocation won't be tolerated,” adding that only police appointed and employed by the state have the legitimate right to act as police in Germany.

    The alleged ringleader, German Islamist preacher Sven Lau, was sentenced by the Higher Regional Court in Dusseldorf in 2017 to five-and-a-half years in prison on terrorism-related charges, local media reported.

    Proceedings against Lau have since been suspended and he is expected to appear as a witness in the Wuppertal case on Friday.  He was released from prison last week after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

    Related:

    Salafist Scare in Sweden as Report Points to Avalanche Growth of Radical Islam
    Islamist Preacher Behind SHARIA POLICE in German City Set to Be Freed - Reports
    Tags:
    preacher, Sharia, Sharia law, Salafists, Islamist, Wuppertal, Dusseldorf, Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse