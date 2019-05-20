Russian Embassy Files Note to UK Foreign Office Over New Article on Skripal Case

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy will file a new note to the UK Foreign Office asking it to confirm or deny the information that The Guardian newspaper provided in its recent report on the poisoning attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury, the embassy's press secretary said.

The Guardian newspaper provided in its Sunday report new details concerning the incident, citing unnamed sources. It said, apart from other things, that the prosecution believed that Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of poisoning the Skripals, had a "backup team."

READ MORE: UK Gov't Trying to Relaunch Skripal ‘Propaganda Campaign' — Political Analyst

"Following the recent publication by The Guardian, the embassy files a new note to the UK Foreign Office requesting it to confirm or refute the information that this publication contains," the press secretary said.

© Sputnik / Alex McNaughton Russian Embassy Accuses CIA of Showing Fake Photos on Skripal Case to Trump

The press secretary also voiced the belief that the publication was a "sleaze."

A representative of the Scotland Yard refused earlier in the day to provide Sputnik with a comment on the publication, adding that investigation continued in several directions.

On March 4, 2018, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. London claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack. Moscow has refuted all accusations.