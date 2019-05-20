Report Reveals Near Miss Between RAF Jets During Night Flight

Two Royal Air Force fighter jets were coming in to land simultaneously on 19 December 2019 at Lossiemouth airbase in Scotland and almost collided, a report has revealed.

According to a UK Airprox Board investigation, one of the RAF Typhoon jets took an unpredicted course during a night flight, which could have ended in a collision.

The risk of accident was defined as "high", according to the UK Airprox Board.

One of the pilots decided to check his navigation system at the last second, which helped to avoid the mid-air collision.

"Unknown to him at the time, his leader had flown a slightly wider circuit and was therefore out to the right-hand side of the canopy at that point — the lights he could see belonged to Typhoon B, not his leader," the reports said.

According to the report, the pilot did not know what made him check the navigational system.

"Air safety considerations are at the core of all our aviation activity, but no flying is without risk," a RAF spokesman said after the incident, as quoted by the Forces Network news outlet.