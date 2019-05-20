Register
15:34 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand on duty outside the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 20, 2019

    Assange’s Defence Condemns Planned Seizure of Documents at Ecuador's Embassy

    © AFP 2019 / Adrian DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ecuadorian authorities, by giving US prosecutors permission to confiscate Julian Assange’s documents at the Ecuadorian embassy in London later on Monday, are violating the law on asylum as well as the right to maintain medical and legal confidentiality, a statement issued by the legal team of the WikiLeaks founder said.

    According to WikiLeaks, Assange's belongings from his time living at the embassy will be handed over to US prosecutors later in the day.

    Behind Closed Doors

    The statement further noted that Ecuador also did not allow UN representatives, Assange himself or representatives of his legal team to be present during the search of the premises.

    Julian Assange
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Julian Assange's Belongings Handed to US Prosecutors - WikiLeaks
    Materials subject to confiscation include two of Assange’s manuscripts, legal papers, medical records and electronic equipment. As such, not only is Assange's right to legal and medical confidentiality violated but also the standards for press protection.

    The lawyers also said that the search and seizure had been designated by the Ecuadorian authorities as "International Assistance in Criminal matters 376-2018-WTT requested by the authorities of the United States of America." The reference number of the document suggests that that the countries have been working together on this issue since last year.

    READ MORE: Swedish Prosecutors File Request for Assange's Detention Over Rape Inquiry

    The statement also said that the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, Joe Cannataci, asked Ecuador to allow him to monitor the search and seizure. Ecuador rejected his request without explanation, despite the fact that Ecuador committed itself in 2003 to granting open invitations for UN rapporteurs to investigate any aspect of their mandate in the Latin American country.

    What Lawyers Say

    "In the face of countless abuses, and acting on provisions in domestic legislation and international human rights instruments, the defence has challenged the execution of this measure. All applications have been rejected," Assange’s Ecuadorian lawyer Carlos Poveda said.

    Aitor Martinez, the representative of Assange’s defense team, said that these actions were "unprecedented in the the history of asylum."

    "Ecuador is committing a flagrant violation of the most basic norms of the institution of asylum by handing over all the asylee's personal belongings indiscriminately to the country that he was being protected from — the United States," Martinez noted.

    In turn, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson called the upcoming search on May 20 "a puppet show."

    "The [US President Donald] Trump Administration is inducing its allies to behave like it's the Wild West," he added.

    Charges Against Assange

    A supporter of Julian Assange holds a poster after prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden arrived at Ecuador's embassy to interview him in London
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange's Ex-Guarantor Duchess of Beaufort Says to Continue Supporting Him
    Assange, who was convicted of sexual harassment and rape in Sweden in 2010, has been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy since June 2012 to avoid extradition to the Scandinavian country. He was arrested on Swedish and US warrants on April 11, 2019, and the court in London found him guilty of breaching his bail conditions that same day.

    On May 2, the UK court gave the United States 65 days to provide a juridical basis for Assange’s extradition.

    According to the US Justice Department, Assange is accused of computer hacking in the United States. The country sent the United Kingdom the warrant for the detention and extradition of the WikiLeaks founder in December 2018. On May 1, the court in London sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating the terms of his bail.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Chief Editor Says Sweden Likely to Extradite Assange to US
    Lawyer for Assange's Rape Accuser Hopes UK to Extradite Assange to Sweden
    Sweden to Re-Open Julian Assange Rape Investigation
    Tags:
    embassy, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse