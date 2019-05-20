Video Scandal in Austria Caused Great Damage to Political Culture - German FM

"It [the scandal] is doing lots of harm… This is harm that has been done to the entire political culture", Maas told the Bild newspaper on Monday, adding that there were many preconceptions about politicians and the video recording proved those prejudices right.
Strache, who became vice-chancellor as the result of the 2017 vote, described the situation as a trap and political assassination.
The politician, whose party has been supporting the lifting of Russia sanctions and normalization of relations with Moscow, was forced to resign as vice-chancellor and FPO leader last week over the video. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz then called for snap parliamentary elections, refusing to maintain a government coalition with the FPO because of the scandal.
