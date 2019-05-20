Greenpeace Activists Blocking BP's London HQ for 'Fueling Emergency' (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greenpeace UK environmental group said on Monday its activists are blocking the entrance to the BP oil and gas company's headquarters in London, accusing the energy giant of turning a blind eye to climate change.

"Activists are blocking the entrances to BP’s London HQ. They have set up camp inside specially designed containers. BP can’t continue as if it’s business as usual in this Climate Emergency we’re in," a message on the group's Twitter account read.

We’ve shut down @BP_plc’s HQ because business as usual is just not an option. They are fuelling a #ClimateEmergency that threatens millions of lives. BP must clean up or clear out #BPshutdown pic.twitter.com/BKeSl8m95y — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) May 20, 2019

​​Greenpeace said a climate emergency inflamed by PB "threatens millions of lives," calling on the energy giant to "clean up or clear out."

​​The group also posted images of protesters wearing red Greenpeace shirts sitting atop containers blocking the building’s entrances.