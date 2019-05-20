Manchester Airport Cancels Dozens of Flights Due to Fuel Supply Problem

Thousands of passengers are stranded at Manchester Airport after at least 87 cancellations since Sunday afternoon, with a number of other flights hit by delays.

While the airport remains open, passengers are being referred to their specific airline for further updates and information about their flights.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said the issue had been resolved at 03:00 BST and that "most scheduled flights" would be operated as planned on Monday.

"However, we expect that there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced," the spokesperson told BBC News.

The disruption is set to continue on Monday. The Manchester Evening News reported that some of those left stranded had already boarded their planes and were made to wait for two hours on grounded aircraft.

Head scratching, people sat everywhere!! Manchester airport. No fuel but plenty of beer!! I think air con must run on fuel because its getting warm. pic.twitter.com/KCWfo2vuyW — Craig Bond (@bondy_2612) 19 мая 2019 г.

Manchester Airport passengers have been delayed or stranded on grounded planes for hours due to a re-fuelling problem, describing the situation as "absolute carnage" pic.twitter.com/UimoSHURaE — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) 19 мая 2019 г.

Manchester Airport terminal 3. Everyone getting set for the long delays.. 😕 pic.twitter.com/kNrIT2GEPe — Owen Hesford (@OHesford) 19 мая 2019 г.

