Assassin’s Creed IRL: Paris Police Arrests Man Walking Around with Hidden Blades

A 27-year-old was arrested Saturday near Saint-Lazare station, Paris, shortly before the Yellow Vests’ protest and placed in custody for carrying two self-made hidden blades on his wrists.

According to the police report, Thomas G., born in the Hauts-de-Seine and living in Eure-et-Loir, wore a "military" backpack, a black mask, sunglasses and a black hood rolled up at the nape of his neck, which the officers found suspicious. The Point reported that the man tried to escape the police as soon as he saw them, yet was quickly caught.

During the search, the police found two devices on his wrists and forearms hidden under his jacket. Each device could trigger a 30-cm blade to slide out of his jacket. The suspect explained that he made the blades and the devices himself and attached them to his arms with elastic tape. He warned that the devices were “unstable” so the police had to take precautions to avoid triggering them by immobilizing G. on the ground to remove the devices without hurting anyone.

The suspect told the police that he is a cosplay fan. The devices, apparently, were inspired by similar-looking hidden blade devices from Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed” game series.

The man is a fan of law enforcement and was scheduled to take an exam to become a security assistant (ADS) at the end of May, according to the Point.