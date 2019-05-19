Register
17:21 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK military

    Chilling Report Reveals UK Army Lacks Troops to Keep Country Safe

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    In 2012 a £495 mln campaign launched to bring in fresh recruits failed dismally; the company in charge of the effort, Capita, has botched hiring targets every year since then, according to UK's National Audit Office.

    The UK’s armed forces are in the throes of one of the worst manpower crises in the nation's military history, The Sun on Sunday revealed.

    Britain’s defence chiefs are reportedly almost 10,000 men and women short of the number the government believes is required to ensure the country’s safety.

    According to alarming figures obtained by the paper, practically every regiment, infantry battalion, unit and corps in the UK Army is understaffed.

    UK military
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK Army Manages to Double Sign-Ups Amid 'Snowflake' Generation Ad Campaign

    Reports show that the Royal Navy and the RAF also jointly fall 3,000 troops short of the targets they set under the 2015 defence and security review.

    In line with government defence plans, the MoD is requiring an army of 82,000 men and women by 2020, with the overall number of troops in the armed forces standing at 144,200.

    However, current MoD figures reveal that the Royal Navy and Royal Marines are 1,230 short of their 30,450 personnel target, the Royal Air Force is 1,740 short of its 31,750 personnel target and the British Army is 6,930 short of its 82,000 personnel target.

    READ MORE: UN Urges Britain to Probe UK Troops' Alleged Murder, Torture and Abuse in Iraq

    Statistics show across the services there are around 10,000 troops have been medically downgraded as not fit for front line duty.

    The former regiment of Prince Harry, the Household Cavalry and the Brigade of Guards — troops tasked with guarding Her Royal Majesty the Queen and the Royal Palaces — are hundreds of men short.

    The Sun reports that every tank regiment, almost every artillery unit and most of the Royal Engineers are short of men and women.

    “We are fully committed to improving our recruitment process, including working with Capita to ensure any challenges are being addressed”, the paper reports Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British troops in Afghanistan as saying.

    UK military
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Oh, Oh You're NOT in the Army Now': Thousands Rejected by UK Forces Due to Acne

    The Intelligence Corps, which is tasked with gathering information on Britain’s potential enemies, is also understaffed.

    Three battalions of the Intelligence Corps are 20% understaffed, as they should include 647 serving personnel; currently, there are only 530 men and women serving in the unit.

    “I suspect these low figures are more about balancing the MoD budget than their ability to recruit,” The Sun cites the former defence minister, Labour MP Kevan Jones, as saying.

    “The Treasury and MoD need to address this crisis urgently.”

    In the words of one serving member of the regiment, many soldiers are leaving because they are fed up with below-par living conditions.

    READ MORE: UN Urges Britain to Probe UK Troops' Alleged Murder, Torture and Abuse in Iraq

    Based in Ternhill, Shropshire, the regiment’s barracks have been plagued with a spate of problems over the last months.

    Troops lacked hot water over the winter months, and were unable to wash themselves and their clothes, while the cookhouse had to be shut down because it was overrun by rats.

    Back in 2012, a multi-year campaign was launched to bring in fresh recruits. Capita was awarded the £495 mln contract, but the army has not recruited the number of soldiers it requires in any year since the contract began.

    READ MORE: Bloody Sunday Murders – Charge Wilford, Jackson Alongside the 1st Para Soldiers

    The army “underestimated the complexity of what it was trying to achieve” when it embarked on a project with outsourcing giant Capita, stated a National Audit Office report in December.

    Capita reportedly even resorted to a series of ads featuring a racially and gender-diverse cast of young Brits, inspired by iconic recruitment posters from World War I.

    A previous campaign had received a backlash of criticism after an investigation by The Guardian revealed it had targeted working-class youth in gyms, pubs and movie theatres.

    Former UK defence secretary Gavin Williamson at the time described the recruitment campaign as “a powerful call to action that appeals to those seeking to make a difference as part of an innovative and inclusive team” reported The Guardian.

    Related:

    'Tied & Powerless': UK Generals Warn Against Formation of EU Army After Brexit
    'Oh, Oh You're NOT in the Army Now': Thousands Rejected by UK Forces Due to Acne
    Ex-UK Paratrooper Says British Army Recruitment Campaign Hides 'Reality of War'
    UK Army Manages to Double Sign-Ups Amid 'Snowflake' Generation Ad Campaign
    Tags:
    understaffed, Army, personnel, combat duty, recruiting, regiment, ads, frontline, campaign, troops, Ministry of Defense (MoD), British Royal Navy, Royal Marines, UK Treasury, RAF (UK), National Audit Office (NAO), Gavin Williamson, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse