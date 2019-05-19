Austrian President Sets Date for Snap Elections Amid 'Shameful' Video Scandal

On Friday, German media outlets reported, citing a video, that in 2017, Austrian Vice-Chancellor Strache held talks regarding a possible acquisition of the Kronen Zeitung newspaper by an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch, whom he called a Latvian national who was seeking to relocate to Vienna and invest there.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen called on Sunday for the holding of a parliamentary snap election in the beginning of September.

His statement was made after Alexander Van der Bellen had a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Earleir in the day, Kurz has said on Sunday that holding new elections is now a necessity, not a wish, after he earlier proposed organising snap elections as soon as possible.

His remark comes after on Saturday, Austrian media cited Kurz as saying that the he was not planning to remain in a coalition with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) after the scandal involving Austrian Vice-Chancellor and FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache. He also expressed his wish to call an early election. Prior to that, Strache stated that he is resigning in the wake of the video scandal.

