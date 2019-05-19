UK PM Theresa May Vows to Make 'Bold Offer' to Parl't on Improving Brexit Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that she was going to put forward a “bold offer” to the parliament on improving the Brexit deal, which should help get the agreement through the legislature.

“When the Withdrawal Agreement Bill comes before MPs, it will represent a new, bold offer to MPs across the House of Commons, with an improved package of measures that I believe can win new support,” May wrote in an article for The Sunday Times, adding that the government would consider the details of the proposed changes next week.

READ MORE: British Establishment Will Do Everything to Stop Brexit — UKIP Scotland Leader

May recalled that over the last few weeks she had been holding talks with opposition parties to try to secure their support. According to May, as a result, the government now “has a much clearer understanding of what it will take to get a deal over the line.”

According to the prime minister, “we have been able to find common ground with Labour on a number of issues, such as on rights and protections for workers and the environment, and on security,” as well as achieve “deeper understanding among the Labour leadership about the fundamental economic issues that our deal addresses.”

May concluded the letter by appealing to the lawmakers to “look at a new and improved deal with fresh pairs of eyes” and back it.

Originally, the United Kingdom was supposed to leave the bloc on March 29, however the May government failed to secure support for its divorce agreement before the deadline.

The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to October 31, with London obliged to participate in the European Parliament elections if the deal is not passed by May 23.