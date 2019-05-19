UK PM Theresa May Vows to Make 'Bold Offer' to Parl't on Improving Brexit Deal

“When the Withdrawal Agreement Bill comes before MPs, it will represent a new, bold offer to MPs across the House of Commons, with an improved package of measures that I believe can win new support,” May wrote in an article for The Sunday Times, adding that the government would consider the details of the proposed changes next week.
May recalled that over the last few weeks she had been holding talks with opposition parties to try to secure their support. According to May, as a result, the government now “has a much clearer understanding of what it will take to get a deal over the line.”
May concluded the letter by appealing to the lawmakers to “look at a new and improved deal with fresh pairs of eyes” and back it.
Originally, the United Kingdom was supposed to leave the bloc on March 29, however the May government failed to secure support for its divorce agreement before the deadline.
The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to October 31, with London obliged to participate in the European Parliament elections if the deal is not passed by May 23.
