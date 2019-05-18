Austria Heading for Snap Election After Video Scandal - Reports

Austrian Vice-Chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) Heinz-Christian Strache announced earlier his resignation after he was purportedly filmed discussing what was described by the media as contracts with a Russian woman months before the 2017 election.

Austria is likely to hold a snap election, the APA news agency said on Saturday citing its source in the right-wing Freedom Party.

This comes after on Friday Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a video recording that they obtained, that in 2017, Austrian Vice-Chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) Heinz-Christian Strache held talks regarding possible acquisition of the Kronen Zeitung newspaper by an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch; this move was allegedly made to secure help in the legislative elections. The outlets claimed that million-euro deals were discussed at the meetings, including access to government contracts.

Following the reports, the OE24 broadcaster said that the majority of members of the People's Party, including Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, have lost confidence in the Freedom Party. Moreover, they were backing the idea of calling an early election.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW