McDonald's Put Milkshakes on Hold During Farage Rally Following Police Request

In a recent spate of “food-linked” incidents, right-wing figures, such as Tommy Robinson and UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin, have been pelted with milkshakes and other beverages by protesters during the European elections campaign.

A McDonald’s restaurant near the Edinburgh venue where Nigel Farage was campaigning put the sale of their milkshakes on hold after police asked them to do so over concerns protesters might throw them at the Brexit Party leader.

Friday saw a sign appear in the window of the McDonald’s on New Market Road, just under 200 metres from the Corn Exchange — the venue for the rally — saying:

“We will not be selling milkshakes or ice-creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events.”

The McDonald's next to the Farage demo. Someone clearly got wind. pic.twitter.com/kHETQ66TOq — Scott Macdonald (@scott_eff) May 17, 2019

​The “recent events” referred to incidents involving right-wing figures, such as Tommy Robinson and UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin, having milkshakes and other food thrown at them by protesters, writes the Guardian.

The politicians were pelted while campaigning in the European elections campaign.

Online co-ordinator for the Scottish Socialist party, Scott MacDonald, posted a photo of the sign on Twitter, saying it was in “the McDonald’s next to the Farage demo. Someone clearly got wind.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s was quick to confirm they had complied with the police request they stop sales of milkshakes and McFlurries on Friday evening.

Earlier this month Tommy Robinson, the former English Defence League leader whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was subject to a “milkshake shower” twice in two days as he was campaigning in the north-west.

He is running as an independent candidate for the region in the European elections.

Carl Benjamin, who is currently being investigated by police for rape comments targeted at Labour MP Jess Phillips, was more fortunate, as he ducked a few milkshake salvos from two protesters in Truro, Cornwall, a week ago during a public gathering with right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos.