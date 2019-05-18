Register
12:41 GMT +318 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sea Cliff Bridge, Sydney.

    The 'Floating Brothel' Lady Juliana: A Convict Ship That Became a Love Boat

    CC BY 2.0 / Tim Brennan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The British government once chartered the Lady Juliana to transport female convicts to Australia. When the vessel arrived at Port Jackson, she was the first ship to dock since the First Fleet's arrival almost two and a half years before.

    The convict ship Lady Juliana arrived in Sydney in the winter of 1790, after departing England 11 months earlier. She took 309 days to reach Port Jackson, one of the slowest journeys ever made by a convict ship.

    ​Most of the women that landed that day were pregnant, since every man on the Lady Juliana had indulged in a sexual relationship with a convict woman. Many had already given birth at sea.

    The Lady Juliana acquired a reputation for being a floating brothel. Most of those on board were London prostitutes, but there were also some run-of-the-mill criminals among the passengers, such as thieves and shoplifters.

    The vessel’s steward, John Nicol, wrote an account of the voyage, stating that "when we were fairly out to sea, every man on board took a wife from among the convicts, they nothing loath."

    According to his accounts, at the ports of call, seamen from other ships were freely entertained, and the officers made no attempt to suppress this activity.

    There was no hiding the fact that the women were intended to be sex objects and breeding mares for the colony’s male population, who greatly outnumbered the women that arrived with the First Fleet.

    A seaman who witnessed the arrival of the women from the Lady Juliana wrote: "They were all fresh, well looking women."

    READ MORE: Nearly NAKED Modern 'Lady Godiva' Trots on Horse Through Melbourne (PHOTO)

    In 1788, the First Fleet was launched under the command of Governor Phillip, transporting 759 convicts, 13 children, as well as seamen, merchants, officials and livestock to create Botany Bay.

    Over a short span of time most of the livestock sent from Britain had died, and few of the colonists knew how to farm.
    Supplies were dwindling and food became scarce.

    An unofficial breeding program for the colony was conceived back in England, with British Home Under-Secretary Evan Nepean deciding the best solution would be to send more women to Australia. The hope was that they would be able to boost morals in the colony as well as bump up the population.

    The 226 females selected for transportation in June 1789 were rounded up from prisons across London.

    The women included Deborah Davis, sentenced to death by hanging for stealing 15 pounds and 13 shillings from a customer. She was reprieved and put on the Australia-bound vessel.

    Elizabeth Riley, Mary Barnes, Ann Bryant and Catherine Clarke were each sentenced to seven years in Australia for stealing ten yards of fabric.
    Prostitutes Mary Williams and Catherine White were convicted of robbery and ordered to board the Lady Juliana, while Ann Doyle and Ann Poor were sentenced for burglary.

    An ocean sunfish in Nordsøen Oceanarium, Hirtshals, Denmark
    © Wikipedia/ Per-Ola Norman
    Huge Sunfish Washes Ashore in Australia, Second Rare Specimen Found This Year (PHOTOS)
    The journey of the Lady Juliana was a lengthy one; sailing via Tenerife, Cape Verde, Rio Janeiro and the Cape of Good Hope. seamen in the ports.

    When they were first on-board the ship, the women had to sleep on the orlop deck, close to the section that held sewage.

    The ship's all-male crew was encouraged to take "wives" for the duration of the journey, which suited all parties.

    The women were thus granted the opportunity to greatly improve their position — not only on the ship but for their future, as many love affairs that started on the ship endured.

    While most of the women on the Lady Juliana were aged in their 20s and 30s, around 51 were teenagers. According to historian Pamela Horn, 14-year-old Jane Forbes was the youngest to give birth before the ship reached Port Jackson.

    One of the most interesting women on the Lady Juliana was Elizabeth Barnsley, who, according to her convict records, had been sentenced to prison for stealing 17 yards of muslin cloth.

    Steward John Nicol described Barnsley in his memoirs as: "A noted sharper and shoplifter" whose family "for one hundred years back, had been swindlers and highwaymen".
    Barnsley reportedly became something of a “mother figure” for the convicts.

    "She was very kind to her fellow convicts, who were poor. They were all anxious to serve her. She was as a queen among them," Nicol wrote.

    When the ship stopped at various ports, Barnsley, an astute businesswoman, took it upon herself to oversee her fellow female convicts' circumstances, as they "serviced" the local men.

    According to historian and author of The Second Fleet: Britain's grim convict armada of 1790, Michael Flynn, there were several explanations why the convicts on the Lady Juliana arrived in NSW in good health, writes NZ Herald.

    "The women were lucky that the ship stopped at three ports for repairs, so they were able to benefit from having fresh meat, fruit and vegetables. So, by the time they arrived in Sydney, they were in pretty good shape, unlike the other Second Fleet ships, where the death rate was shockingly high," Flynn said.

    "It also helped that the women were reasonably well looked after by the men, they were given generous rations, the ship was kept quite clean and the women were allowed up on deck. It was a completely different story on the other ships, of course."

    The arrival of the Lady Juliana meant the ratio of women in the colony shot up from about 20% to 40% and thanks to the on-board romances, the population of Sydney rose as well.

    A British newspaper reported: "The female convicts carried to Botany Bay, by the Lady Juliana transport, were delivered very soon after their arrival of thirty-seven children, the exact number of men in the ship!"

    READ MORE: Aussies Call for Protective Measures as Koala May Be ‘Functionally Extinct’

    Many of the women who made that long sea journey aboard the convict ship Lady Juliana managed to turn their misfortune into happiness, creating successful lives for themselves as the founding mothers of Australia.

    Related:

    WATCH Bikini Dancer’s Pole Routine Go Terribly Wrong on Famous Sydney Beach
    Sydney Authorities Evacuate Opera House Due to Gas Leak - Reports
    WATCH Fat Rats Run Around Infested Fast Food Restaurant in Sydney
    Tags:
    pregnant, brothel, colony, convicts, prostitutes, fleet, vessel, Australia, United Kingdom, Sydney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok