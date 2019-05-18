Eleven EU Right-Wing Parties to Participate in Salvini’s Rally in Milan

The slogan of the rally, which will be attended by the representatives of 11 right-wing European parties, is "Italy first! Toward a Common Sense Europe."
Salvini is seeking to build a pan-European bloc of populists ahead of the elections to the European Parliament, in which his party is projected to gain as many as 26 seats.
Apart from Lega, Salvini's alliance also includes the Alternative for Germany, The Finns Party, the Danish People's Party, the French National Rally party, Austria's Freedom Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia.
