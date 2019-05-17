Anti-Trump Campaign Expects 'Huge' Turnout at Protests in London

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Stand up to Trump campaign expects a large number of people to turn up for protests against the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom, the movement's spokesman, Denis Fernando, told Sputnik.

According to a recent YouGov poll, 13 percent of London's 8-million population are 'likely' to join the protests.

"The interests of Donald Trump only go as far as what's in his own interests. So the UK government shouldn't be complicit in what's clearly not beneficial to the population of this country. So therefore there will be a lot of people who will want to protest and make it clear that this government shouldn't be giving him this red carpet treatment and this kind of warm reception… Only 24 percent of Londoners actually agree with the state visit… so we're expecting huge numbers," Fernando said.

The activist added that the UK prime minister was "out of kilter" with the people impacted by Trump's policies.

"I think that when you see Theresa May holding hands with Donald Trump and being uncritical of his policies and instead to roll out a state visit like this, I think she is out of kilter with all those who are affected by him, which is a huge amount of people. I mean unless you're an ultra-rich billionaire you are not represented by Donald Trump," Fernando said.

Donald Trump is expected to make a state visit to the United Kingdom from 3 to 5 June. The president will be hosted by the Queen and will also meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. She said in a statement earlier this month that Trump's state visit to the UK would be an opportunity for her country "to strengthen" the UK's "already close relationship" with the US "in areas such as trade, investment, security and defense", the New York Times reported.

In 2018, Trump's working visit to the United Kingdom was met with similar protest. Activists launched a giant balloon portraying the US president as a diaper-clad baby to go alongside the rally.

"Last year there were a quarter of a million people on the streets, so in terms of the plan of things we're going to assemble at Trafalgar square and then march to wherever he is," Fernando explained.

The protests are caused by a variety of reasons, ranging from Trump’s immigration policy to his stance on global warming.