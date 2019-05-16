Overwhelming Majority of Europeans Predict EU COLLAPSE in Coming Decades - Poll

Over half of Europeans believe the EU is likely to collapse within a generation, according to a survey commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

A majority of citizens in France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Greece, the Czech Republic and Poland surveyed by the body thought the disintegration of the European Union a "realistic possibility" in the next 10 — 20 years.

Overall, 58 percent of people in France believe the EU is very likely or fairly likely to disintegrate within 20 years, second only to uber-eurosceptic Slovakia's 66 percent.

YouGov polled 14 countries — which constitute 80 percent of the seats in the European parliament — and it was only in Sweden (44 percent), Denmark (41 percent) and Spain (40 percent) a majority of respondents didn't predict looming collapse. Moreover, a third of respondents said they believed a future war between European countries was plausible, with the figure rising to 41 percent among Germany's Alternative fur Deutschland supporters.

© AP Photo / Francisco Seco 'Get Vocal, Europe!' Spotify Weighs Into European Elections With New Playlist

ECFR director Mark Leonard said pro-European parties should offer voters "bold ideas" in order to ensure the continent's "silent majority" vote in the impending European elections.

"There are seven days to resolve the paradox at the heart of the European project. Support for EU membership is at the highest level since 1983, and yet a majority of voters fear the EU might collapse. The challenge for pro-Europeans is to use this fear of loss to mobilise their silent majority and ensure it is not just the anti-system parties who get their say. It is not yet too late. With a volatile European electorate, there are up to 97 million voters who could still be persuaded to vote for different parties," he added.

The survey also found almost 92 percent of Europeans thought they'd suffer in the event of the EU's collapse, particularly in respect of travel, trade and work.