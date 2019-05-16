Register
18:07 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A section of an artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the flag of the European Union, is seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover.

    Overwhelming Majority of Europeans Predict EU COLLAPSE in Coming Decades - Poll

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    6141

    Over half of Europeans believe the EU is likely to collapse within a generation, according to a survey commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

    A majority of citizens in France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Greece, the Czech Republic and Poland surveyed by the body thought the disintegration of the European Union a "realistic possibility" in the next 10 — 20 years.

    Overall, 58 percent of people in France believe the EU is very likely or fairly likely to disintegrate within 20 years, second only to uber-eurosceptic Slovakia's 66 percent.

    YouGov polled 14 countries — which constitute 80 percent of the seats in the European parliament — and it was only in Sweden (44 percent), Denmark (41 percent) and Spain (40 percent) a majority of respondents didn't predict looming collapse. Moreover, a third of respondents said they believed a future war between European countries was plausible, with the figure rising to 41 percent among Germany's Alternative fur Deutschland supporters.

    European Green Party co-leading candidate Bas Eickhout talks to journalists during the launch of their party's campaign for the upcoming European Parliament elections in May, in Brussels, Wednesday, March 6, 2019
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    'Get Vocal, Europe!' Spotify Weighs Into European Elections With New Playlist
    ECFR director Mark Leonard said pro-European parties should offer voters "bold ideas" in order to ensure the continent's "silent majority" vote in the impending European elections.

    "There are seven days to resolve the paradox at the heart of the European project. Support for EU membership is at the highest level since 1983, and yet a majority of voters fear the EU might collapse. The challenge for pro-Europeans is to use this fear of loss to mobilise their silent majority and ensure it is not just the anti-system parties who get their say. It is not yet too late. With a volatile European electorate, there are up to 97 million voters who could still be persuaded to vote for different parties," he added.

    The survey also found almost 92 percent of Europeans thought they'd suffer in the event of the EU's collapse, particularly in respect of travel, trade and work.

    Related:

    EU MP: Tories on Track for ‘Complete Collapse’ as Support for Brexit Party Grows
    UN Warns EU to Be Most Affected by Possible INF Treaty Collapse
    Stress-Free Start as EU Tightens Up Financial Rules to Avoid Future Collapse
    Cooling US-EU Ties Over Russia Sanctions Leading to Collapse of Anti-Russia Bloc
    Tags:
    european collapse, voter cynicism, scepticism, decline, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse