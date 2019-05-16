‘Of Course I'm Going to Go for It!’ Boris Johnson Confirms PM Bid

Britain’s former Foreign Secretary, Borish Johnson, has been touted as the clear favourite to replace Theresa May who is expected to step down as the party’s head after failing to deliver Brexit on time. Johnson has been a vocal opponent of the withdrawal agreement May struck with Brussels last November.

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has announced plans to run for the post of Conservative Party leader.

"Of course I'm going to go for it", Johnson told The British Insurance Brokers' Association, as quoted by the BBC.

"Of course I'm going to go for it" — says @BorisJohnson about the Conservative leadership speaking at @BIBAbroker in Manchester #BIBA2019

Boris Johnson, Britain's former foreign secretary, stepped down from the Cabinet in July over Theresa May's handling of the Brexit negotiations.

​Prime Minister Theresa May previously said that she would resign as the Tory leader if parliament ratifies her Brexit deal.

The House of Commons has rejected the PM's deal three times forcing May to delay Brexit twice.

May said this week that she would present her deal for the fourth and presumably last time in the week beginning 3 June.

Earlier this month, former TV presenter Esther McVey confirmed she would be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Other possible contenders for the post include Michael Gove, Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Liz Truss.