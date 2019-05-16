Register
18:08 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil barrels

    Czech Cities Demand Poland Take Back Smuggled Hazardous Waste

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41

    Thousands of litres of chemicals from Poland, dumped in bordering Czech towns, are threatening to make relations between the two countries toxic. The local authorities have turned to the Ministry of the Environment for help but Poland who struggles with such waste from western European countries does not seem eager to take it back.

    The Czech police have accused one Czech and 15 Poles of illegally bringing hazardous waste to the Moravian-Silesian Region of the Czech Republic, the website iDnes reports. According to the report, thousands of litres of dangerous chemicals are being illegally stored in the towns of Frýdek-Místek and Bohumín.

    “The investigation clearly shows that waste producers, both companies and individuals, are from Poland. Therefore, we asked the Ministry of Environment to intervene, approach the Polish side and return the waste to the country of its origin, Poland, according to European directives”, Deputy Mayor of Bohumín Lumír Macura said.

    Barrels with about 150,000 litres of hazardous waste were placed in storage there, leased by a private owner, who has no money to dispose of them. 

    READ MORE: WATCH Oil Tanker Collision Leaks TOXIC Chemicals Into Houston Ship Channel

    While the investigation continues, the Ministry of Environment has urged cities to wait until the perpetrator is determined, noting that it was premature to speculate who should take the hazardous stocks. The officials also called on municipalities to evaluate whether the situation poses an immediate threat to the environment. While there is no danger for Bohumín the town does not want to pay for disposal of the waste. The outlet points out that the disposal might hit a skid as local incinerators are fully loaded. 

    However, the first tonnes of hazardous stocks have already been taken from Frýdek-Místek to an incinerator nearby. The analysis detected sixteen different types of waste, including paints, varnishes, solvents, and acids.

    Although Poland has not yet commented on the demand, its Environment Minister Henryk Kowalczyk earlier indicated that Warsaw would not be willing to take the chemicals back. 

    "We also have a problem with cross-border transport of hazardous waste. We suspect that the waste was brought to Poland from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, or Germany”, he said.

    The outlet noted that the scope of this often illegal business is huge in the Czech Republic, promising considerable profits to organisers. It points out that the disposal of hazardous waste is three times cheaper in the Czech Republic or Poland than in western European countries. Poles imported about 700,000 tonnes of waste from abroad last year. Meanwhile, the waste that has ended up in the Czech Republic might be only a fraction of what the so-called waste mafia brought to landfills in Poland. According to iDnes, tyres come from Italy and the UK, while oil and cleaning products are transported in trucks from the UK and Germany. The latter also imports chemicals. 

    Related:

    Dangerous Level of Toxic Chemical Found in Wastewater in China’s Tianjin
    WATCH Oil Tanker Collision Leaks TOXIC Chemicals Into Houston Ship Channel
    Military Poisoned Groundwater Across Germany With Cancerous Chemicals – Reports
    Tags:
    smuggling, investigation, dangerous chemicals, chemicals, waste, Czech Republic, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse