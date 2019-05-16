Islamist Preacher Behind SHARIA POLICE in German City Set to Be Freed - Reports

A German court has ordered the early release of German Islamist Preacher Sven Lau from jail, basing its decision on the assumption that he has changed his ways.
"After spending years in prison, Sven L. will not be committing any more criminal offences. He has clearly distanced himself from his original extreme Islamist attitude", the court said.
Lau was detained on 15 December 2015, in the city of Moenchengladbach and remained in custody for more than 1.5 years. The time he had spent in custody was taken into account towards the sentence served.
The Islamist preacher gained notoriety in 2014 after organising a so-called Sharia police in the city of Wuppertal, which subsequently triggered public outrage.
