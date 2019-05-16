Register
17:13 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yugoslav soldiers walk on Murino bridge alledgedly damaged by NATO air strikes, some 130 km from Podgorica, 02 May 1999

    Side Effects of NATO's Yugoslavia Campaign: Cancer, Sterility & Mental Disorders

    © AFP 2019 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4211

    Aleksandra Stanic - Serbia is planning to carry out scientific research on the effects of the 1999 NATO campaign in Yugoslavia and to prove that there's a connection between the deplorable public health trends and the damage caused by NATO bombs.

    According to Serbian oncologists, the number of cancer patients in the country is on the rise, and the mortality rate among them is increasing. The situation with infertility, autoimmune diseases, and mental disorders in Serbia is also alarming.

    "Twenty years after the bombing of Yugoslavia, we are seeing an increase in oncological diseases, primarily systemic ones, such as lymphomas and leukaemia, and then solid cancerous tumours. And the most tragic thing is that, compared with the European average, we have 2.5 times more children with cancer". 

    This is what a nation's "medical record" looks like two decades after NATO's "humanitarian operation" against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY), according to Professor Danica Grujicic, PhD, Head of the Neuro-Oncology Department at the Clinical Centre of Serbia. Cancer, however, is not the only issue on the rise.

    "The second problem is autoimmune diseases. Today, there isn't a free spot at the Clinic of Allergology and Immunology. It wasn't like that before",  Professor Grujicic told Sputnik. In addition, according to Grujicic, the situation with infertility became worse after the country was bombed.

    READ MORE: 20 Years On: Timeline of NATO's War Against Yugoslavia

    "We have a 100% increase in male infertility. If before you took 100 couples who were receiving infertility treatment: in 40% of the cases there was a problem with the woman, in 20% with the man and in 40% it was not clear what the problem was. Today — 40% are issues with women, 40% with men, and in another 20% the cause is unknown", she explained.

    In Serbia, 20,000 people die from cancer every year and more than 30,000 people fall ill. More than 60 million euros a year are spent on drugs for cancer patients in Serbia, while six years ago 9.6 million euros was allocated. This is shown by data published by the Serbian Cancer Society on the basis of information from the Republican Statistical Agency and the Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr. Milan Jovanovic Batut".

    The percentage of cancer deaths is one of the highest in Europe, which is partly a consequence of the bombing, according to oncologist Slobodan Cikaric from the Cancer Society.

    "For solid tumours that make up 95% of all cancers, they are lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate, brain, intestinal cancer, gynaecological tumours, etc., the latent period ranges from 10 to 30, even 30 years. Which means it's not even over yet. The effects of depleted uranium can last for another 10 years", the expert said. 

    Serb civilians and reporters walk around a residential area damaged during a NATO attack on a neighboring army compound (300 kilometers south of Belgrade), Wednesday, April 28, 1999.
    © AP Photo / str
    How Did NATO's Campaign in Yugoslavia Change the Alliance?
    According to psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin, who worked with children during the bombing, the mental state of many Serbs also changed after the NATO aggression. About 8.8% suffer from the post-traumatic stress disorder.

    A study among the civilian population revealed a significant number of mental and psychological problems that are a direct consequence of the bombing.

    "It is indicative that 10-15 years on we see a large increase in the intake of sedatives, which makes it clear how gravely people are traumatised. Of course, I do not think that there's an increase only here, but perhaps here it's growing more intensively. We see a large number of people who are constantly in a state of nervous excitement or in complete apathy", Trebjesanin explained.

    The cause-effect relationship of the bombings and the growing rate of certain illnesses among Serbs is now being investigated by a coordinating body under the patronage of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Serbia that was formed almost a year ago (12 June 2018 — Sputnik).

    READ MORE: 1999 NATO Bombing Inevitable Given Expansion Plans — Ex-Yugoslav Minister

    All types of specialists — physicians, chemists, military experts will be engaged in collecting and analyzing historical and field data. Studies will be carried out in accordance with recognised international methodology, and whether they will become the basis for filing a lawsuit against NATO — this decision remains with the authorities.

    Neurosurgeon Danica Grujicic is certain that it is Serbia's duty to all mankind and other countries affected by the Alliance's aggressive invasions to investigate the consequences and prove their link to the bombing, including the use of depleted uranium:

    "Serbia is the only country that can do this; neither can poor Libya, nor Syria, nor Iraq, nor Afghanistan. So, we have to do this for the whole world, to show what a crime it is. After all, they deliberately bombed all these targets, that were marked as high risk on the map. That is, you know that you are causing an environmental disaster and still bombing. Wait, it's genocide! NATO is a genocidal organisation!"

    Related:

    How Did NATO's Campaign in Yugoslavia Change the Alliance?
    20 Years On: Timeline of NATO's War Against Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    1999 NATO Bombing Inevitable Given Expansion Plans - Ex-Yugoslav Minister
    No One Doubts NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Was Violation of Law - Russian Envoy
    Tags:
    NATO bombings, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), 1999 NATO bombings, cancer, bombings, NATO, United States, Yugoslavia, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse