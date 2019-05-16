Register
17:12 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators against HS2 pose outside the UK Parliament in 2014 with a giant white elephant

    Pressure Growing in UK To Scrap HS2 'White Elephant' As Budget Reaches £56 Bln

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    High Speed 2 (HS2) is a proposed railway linking London to Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester, with two phases of its construction to be completed by 2026 and 2033. The system is meant to "heal the north-south" economic divide in Britain.

    A report from the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee has called on the UK government to reassess the viability of HS2 and consider either scrapping it or terminating it on the western outskirts of London.

    The committee, which included two former Chancellors of the Exchequer Alistair Darling and Norman Lamont, said it was "far from convinced" the 225 mph railway could be built within its current £55.7 billion budget.

    HS2 is unpopular with many Conservative MPs who consider it an expensive "white elephant" and there has been speculation that several contenders for the leadership of the party — to succeed Theresa May later this summer — will vie with each other to promise to scrap it.

    The project has been supported by proponents of the so-called Northern Powerhouse policy, which calls for infrastructure improvements for cities like Manchester and Leeds to encourage companies to invest there, rather than in London and the South East, where house and land prices are "overheated".

    ​But the Lords Committee published its report on Thursday, 16 May, and said it found evidence "the costs of HS2 appear to be out of control."

    Sir Terry Morgan, former Chairman of HS2 and Crossrail, told the committee "nobody knows" what the final cost will be and the committee said it was concerned if that if the London-Birmingham section became too expensive then the vital sections north of Birmingham may be abandoned.  

    ​The committee's chairman, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, said: "Commuter services in the north of England are badly overcrowded and reliant on ageing trains. Rail connections between northern cities are poor. As the committee suggested in its 2015 report, rail infrastructure in the north should be the government's priority for investment, rather than improving north-south links which are already good. The north is being short-changed by the Government's present plans, especially as construction on HS2 is starting in the south. Any overcrowding relief from HS2 will mainly benefit London commuters."

    ​Lord Forsyth said: "It is surprising…the government has not carried out a proper assessment of proposals to reduce the cost of HS2 — such as lowering the speed of the railway or terminating in west London rather than Euston. A new appraisal of the project is required."

    HS2 Limited plans to run trains at 225 miles an hour (360 kilometres per hour), faster than any other train in the world.

    The committee said significant savings would be made by reducing the speed to 185 mph.

    ​The peers also said HS2 should terminate at Old Oak Common in west London —where passengers could transfer to Crossrail to central London — rather than Euston, which would require expensive tunnelling.

    Britain has a record of allowing infrastructure projects to come in late and over budget.

    High Speed 1 (HS1) — the link between London and the Channel Tunnel — was finally opened in 2007, 16 years after it was first announced, and at a cost of £7.3 billion.

    ​Crossrail — an east/west link under London which connects Heathrow airport with Essex and Kent — has cost £17.6 billion so far. It was due to open in 2018 but that has now been pushed back to 2020 or even 2021 due to signalling software problems. 

    In 2017 the government gave the go ahead for Crossrail 2, an equally expensive north/south link under London.

    An HS2 Limited spokesman said: "We are determined to deliver a railway that is value for money for the taxpayer, and a project that will reshape the economic geography of the country."

    Related:

    40,000 Bodies Found Right Next to Busy London Train Station
    UK Government Gives Green Light to $39 Billion Railway Project in London
    Esther McVey Announces She Is To Run for Tory Leadership
    Who Wants Poison Chalice? If May Loses Who Are Contenders For Tory Leadership?
    Tags:
    high-speed railway, railway, House of Lords, Conservative Party, Theresa May, Birmingham, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse