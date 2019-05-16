Register
17:13 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019

    Tories Split As May Faces Coup Amid Struggle to Pass Brexit Deal Through Parl’t

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    460

    While rank-and-file lawmakers of the Conservative Party are trying to oust Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit troubles, fellow Tories are signalling readiness to challenge the rebels with a no-confidence vote. The tensions have peaked ahead of both another attempt by May to get the divorce deal passed and the upcoming European elections.

    Conservatives still loyal to Prime Minister Theresa May amid her Brexit ordeal have threatened her opponents, who are set to demand a timetable for her resignation, with a vote of confidence, The Sun reports. The outlet cites a senior Tory lawmaker who wants the prime minister to stay on as saying: “If the executive goes ahead with a rule change now, it will be the height of irresponsibility at this time of national crisis as well as destabilise the leadership forever more.”

    “So we will call a confidence vote in them, which all colleagues are within their full rights to do”, the MP noted, shortly before a crucial meeting between May and the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee executive, which is threatening to challenge the prime minister.

    The group, led by Sir Graham Brady and which unites Tory backbenchers, is confronting the party’s embattled leader on Thursday to urge her to step down before June 15 and outline her resignation roadmap, Bloomberg reports, citing sources within the group’s ranks. If she refuses, her opponents are threatening to change the existing rules that make her immune to another no-confidence vote before December, as she survived one in 2018, Conservative MP and Brexit campaigner Andrew Bridgen indicated earlier.

    As The Sun reports, she is expected to refuse the timetable request, pointing to her pledge to resign when the Brexit deal has been approved by Parliament. After several failed attempts to pass the agreement and weeks of fruitless talks with the opposition Labour Party, May promised to submit a new draft of her Withdrawal Agreement Bill to Parliament at the start of June, when Donald Trump is set to visit the UK. 

    READ MORE: Brexit Party EU Parl't Victory May Cause 'Earthquake' in UK Politics – Journo

    Meanwhile, the Conservatives, reeling from the recent local election results, are facing yet another fiasco, as they are polling at 12% for the upcoming European Parliament elections, according to Survation, trailing behind Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party.

    Related:

    Being Rude About Brexiteers is Not the Way for Remainers to Win Friends
    ‘No Chance’ Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Will Get Through Parliament – Journalist
    Brexit Party EU Parl't Victory May Cause 'Earthquake' in UK Politics – Journo
    EU MP: Tories on Track for ‘Complete Collapse’ as Support for Brexit Party Grows
    Tags:
    resignation, Brexit deal, Brexit, Parliament, Conservative Party, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse