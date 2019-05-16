Spanish, French Police Detain Leader of ETA Militant Group

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, Josu Ternera, head of the Basque guerilla group Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (Homeland and Liberty), commonly known as ETA, has been detained by Spanish and French authorities in the city of Sallanches in the French Alps.
Ternera, who is believed to be seriously ill, recorded a "final declaration" back in May 2018, announcing the complete dissolution of ETA.
Despite the group announcing a ceasefire in 2011, and then dissolving itself last year, Spain continues to investigate ETA's actions and prosecute some of its former members.
