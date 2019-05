The final debate featuring the candidates for the European Commission’s presidential post are taking place in Brussels on Wednesday, 15 May, with the event preceding the largest transnational polls in the world, set to be held on 23-26 May.

The candidates taking part in the debate include Margrethe Vestager (ALDE), Manfred Weber (EPP Group) and Frans Timmermans (PES). A total of six candidates will participate in the election.

The debate will focus on pressing European issues, including immigration, climate change, and the economic crisis, among others.

The elections, which will be held in late May, are the first since 2014.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE