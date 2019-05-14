Register
15:09 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Poverty in Britain

    UK Faces Risks of Rising Economic Inequality, Widening Poverty – Reports

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Despite sustainable economic growth, modest inflation, and low unemployment, the UK is facing a widening gap in income disparity, which threatens economic and political stability and requires new solutions from the government and central bankers.

    Kristian Rouz — A new study by a Nobel-winning economist has found that the British economy is headed towards greater polarisation of disposable incomes across its societal strata, threatening hazardous wage stagnation for the less-educated workers and low-income households.

    This process could reduce consumer confidence in the long-term perspective and undermine broader GDP expansion for decades ahead.

    A pyramid of 468 cans of soup during a media event outside the Palace of Westminster to highlight food bank dependency.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK Food Bank Network Distributed Record Number of Emergency Parcels in 2018
    According to the report, written by Professor Sir Angus Deaton of Princeton University and commissioned by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the UK is facing a multi-faceted set of economic challenges, stemming from the gradual reversal of globalisation, global trade tensions, and the accumulation of wealth in the hands of the top one percent of highest-earners.

    The study found that years of fiscal austerity, tepid economic growth, and trade deficits, among other things, have resulted in the UK's income inequality index approaching US levels — leaving Britain's European peers behind.

    According to the OECD Inequality scale, referenced in the report, the UK's wealth disparity stands at 0.351 points — compared to 0.39 in the US. The UK is followed by the economically-struggling Greece with inequality index of 0.333.

    READ MORE: Lawyer Explains Ruling That Germany Can Return Asylum Seekers to Poor EU States

    Advanced European economies, such as Germany, France, and Norway, have disparity indices of 0.293, 0.291, and 0.26, respectively.

    "Deepening economic and social divides have led some to question whether inequality will lead to a crisis of capitalism", Sir Angus wrote in the report.

    Each year more than 100,000 children run away from home or care in the UK
    © East News / Hazel Thompson
    UK Absolute Child Poverty Hits 3.7m Amid Brexit Chaos, Jumps 200,000 In One Year
    Indeed, alarmist sentiments have crept and firmly entrenched themselves in the UK's public debate on the economy. The Labour Party is pointing to the risks posed by Brexit, while right-wing populists suggest the offshoring of British industries and other globalisation challenges have made the average Briton poorer.

    Professor Deaton points out that growing inequality poses political challenges as well, as the British public is seeking answers to difficult questions. One of these is why an average household is now £17 per week (inflation-adjusted) poorer than just a decade ago, while financial sector workers are £120 per week better off on average.

    "With support for populist candidates rising on both sides of the Atlantic, and on both sides of the political spectrum, some question whether inequality may pose a threat not just to capitalism but also to our democratic system", Deaton wrote.

    The British public is growing increasingly disenchanted with the flaws of the UK's political system amid the prolonged Brexit process, immigration challenges, and the tidal wave of despair among its low-income communities.

    READ MORE: 'Britain Is Broken' Rally to Demand Snap Elections, End to Austerity — Activist

    In this light, many Labour voters have opted to vote for the populist-right UKIP and the newly-formed Brexit Party — while some Tories who split from their own party and turned to independents looking for a decisive change in the political discourse.

    "People really feel that not everybody is having a fair crack anymore", Professor Deaton wrote.

    Rising inequality is seen as a destabilising factor when it comes to politics. Poverty is the main enemy of a sustainable representative democracy, as a poor voter tends to support those promising greater immediate benefits — either in the form of welfare, guaranteed minimum income, or the so-called Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which allows indefinite accumulation of debt without the intent of paying any of it back.

    Boris Johnson. File photo
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Blair Says Boris Johnson May Beat Corbyn in Possible Election, Angers Twitter
    The UK is not the only country facing such challenges. Erosion of economic prosperity is a common problem facing advanced economies — and while Prime Minister Theresa May is promising an economy that works for all, many feel that the positive GDP and unemployment figures hardly work for anyone at all.

    Deaton also pointed to the lack of investment in the non-financial sector, which hinders market-based redistribution of wealth. Many so-called "one-percenters" prefer extracting passive income from investment in stocks, bonds, and properties, rather than riskier ventures such as factories, farms, and railways.

    Such investments create far fewer jobs than necessary to enhance the quality of life for the majority of population.

    READ MORE: Save Scotland From the British Union — Not Britain From Brexit

    "I think that people getting rich is a good thing, especially when it brings prosperity to others", Sir Angus said. "But the other kind of getting rich, ‘taking' rather than ‘making', rent-seeking rather than creating, enriching the few at the expense of the many, taking the free out of free markets, is making a mockery of democracy".

    In this light, Downing Street and the Bank of England (BOE) are facing a puzzle of how to boost disposable incomes and bring down the costs of living, while also ensuring stable inflation and GDP growth. So far, British officials have considered redistributive policies — which some argue don't work, highlighting the urgent need for a brand new approach to fiscal and monetary policies. 

    Related:

    UK Absolute Child Poverty Hits 3.7m Amid Brexit Chaos, Jumps 200,000 In One Year
    Poverty Forces Kids From Big Cities Into Drug Dealing in Small Towns - UK Report
    Theresa May’s Gov't Trapped People Into Severe Poverty - UK Political Activist
    Tags:
    inequality, poverty, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse