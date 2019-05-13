Lawyer for Assange's Rape Accuser Hopes UK to Extradite Assange to Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - The lawyer for the woman who accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of rape in 2010 before having her case dismissed years later hailed on Monday the decision of Swedish prosecutors to reopen the case, saying that it was in her client's interest for the United Kingdom to extradite Assange to Sweden.

"I don't think there are any obstacles for the British authorities to extradite Assange to Sweden. It is in the interest of my client that the case be considered from a Swedish perspective", Fritz said during a press conference.

She also opined that the UK authorities should prioritize Sweden's extradition request — over that of the United States — as time was running out.

"The court must bring charges before the statute of limitations on the case expires", Fritz said.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham WikiLeaks Sees Chance to Clear Assange's Name as Rape Case Reopened in Sweden Almost 10 Years Later

Earlier in the day, Swedish Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson said that prosecutors would reopen a preliminary investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Julian Assange, who is currently being detained in the United Kingdom. The case was dismissed in 2017 since Assange was unable to stand trial after being granted political asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The statute of limitations on the case expires in August 2020.

Sweden brought rage charges against Assange back in 2010, after which the Wikileaks founder decided to seek political asylum to avoid being extradited. It was for this reason that the Wikileaks founder spent almost seven years living at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

READ MORE: Swedish Probe: How Assange Sexual Assault Case Unfolded Over the Years

On April 11, however, Ecuador abruptly revoked Assange's asylum status and invited the UK police to arrest him. A London court then sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison on May 1 for breaching bail conditions in 2012, when he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy.

However, Sweden has not been the only country wanting to claim the Wikileaks founder. The United States has also sought to extradite Assange to bring him up on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. Assange's lawyers and supporters fear that he could be charged under the US Espionage Act and face the death penalty.