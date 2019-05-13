'I'll Kill Every One of You': Man Banned From Ryanair After Mid-Flight Rampage

The Irish airline is known as the ‘no thrills’ option for those looking to travel from the UK to Europe on the cheap. Yet, passengers on one flight this week got more than they bargained for when one Englishman temporarily plunged the plane into terror.

A man has reportedly been banned for life from traveling with Ryanair after he threatened to "kill everyone" on board and allegedly tried to open one of the plane's doors mid-flight.

A video circulated online this week showing the unidentified man being pinned to the floor by fellow passengers after he had torn a fire extinguisher from the wall and threatened to hit a female cabin crew member with it.

One passenger, 27-year-old Jodie Fisher told the Sun that the man rabidly attacked her, ripping her watch from her arm and biting her sister with who she was traveling.

"He grabbed hold of my top and ripped it. He broke my phone and ripped my watch off my wrist. He bit my sister on the arm and he was about to bite me on the leg before a man and a woman came over and jumped on him. Passengers and crew had to hold him down on the floor for about 45 minutes — it was awful," Miss Fisher reportedly said.

"The air hostess was so upset, she was crying her eyes out. Me and my sister are only small and if it wasn't for us, he probably would have hit her with that fire extinguisher," she added.

Shouldn't there be a special trap door to suck these idiots out of the plane? I mean if they really want out that bad…🤔



Ryanair passenger tries to open door mid-flight: 'I will kill every one of you' https://t.co/7yb4nZT9Yi #FoxNews — Chris W Waters (@cwwaters) 12 May 2019

Miss Fisher, whose story was corroborated by other passengers on the flight from Manchester to Gran Canaria, said that the man then proceeded to try and open the plane doors, at which point he was pinned to the ground for around 45 minutes by other travellers.

In the video the man can be heard shouting, "I will kill every single one of you," and "Oh, you think it's funny? I will literally burn your house down, I promise you now."

"I will literally fight every single one of you and kill you and you don't think I'm joking," the man can be heard adding.

In a statement, Ryanair said that, "The crew of this flight from Manchester to Gran Canaria requested police assistance upon landing after a passenger became disruptive mid-flight," Ryanair said in a statement."

"The safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This passenger has been banned from flying with Ryanair again and this is now a matter for local police," Ryanair added.