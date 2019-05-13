Over 40% of Europeans Refuse to View US As Reliable Partner for Europe - Reports

MADRID (Sputnik) - A total of 45 percent of Europeans do not believe that the United States is a reliable partner for the European Union when it comes to security matters, Spanish media reported on Monday, citing a poll carried out by market research company YouGov.

The poll, published by El Pais newspaper, showed that Germans are the most skeptical about EU-US partnership compared to all other polled Europeans, since 68 percent of them do not believe that Europe can rely on the United States.

Only 17 percent of the respondents said that Washington was a reliable partner for Brussels.

The survey also showed that a total of 31 percent of those polled considered China to be a threat, while 28 percent said they did not believe that Beijing posed any danger.

The survey was taken online from April 16-29 among 8,021 respondents from Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden.