Federica Mogherini Gives Presser After EU Foreign Ministers' Summit (VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, it was announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had cancelled a planned trip to Moscow in order to attend the Brussels summit.

Foreign ministers of EU member states, as well as the bloc's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, gathered on Monday in Brussels to discuss ways of preserving the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced on 8 May — one year the after US withdrawal from the JCPOA — that Tehran would partially discontinue its commitments under the deal. The Iranian president gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. Otherwise, Tehran is ready to take further steps towards scrapping the nuclear deal, Rouhani added.

