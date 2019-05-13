Register
20:23 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People demonstrate against the US biotechnology giant Monsanto and its genetically modified crops and pesticides, in Asuncion, on May 25, 2015 two days after thousands of people hit the streets in cities across the world to protest against the company.

    'Exerting Undue Influence': Monsanto's 'Long History' of Threatening Journalists

    © AFP 2019 / NORBERTO DUARTE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The probe into the potential "collection of personal information by fraudulent, unfair or illicit means" was launched following a complaint by Le Monde and one of its journalists, whose name appears on the list; anti-pesticide NGOs Foodwatch and Generations Futures are also preparing to lodge legal complaints.

    French authorities have opened a preliminary enquiry into allegations that controversial US pesticide giant Monsanto illegally collected information on the views and pliability of hundreds of high-profile figures and media outlets in France.

    READ MORE: Bayer Apologises for Monsanto Collecting Personal Data Amid French Probe

    The documents were apparently compiled by FleishmanHillard, which assessed the views of targeted individuals and media entities across France on the controversial weedkiller glyphosate and genetically modified crops, as well as the likelihood they could be influenced in their opinions. Monsanto was convicted in the US in 2018 of not taking necessary steps to warn of the potential risks of its product Roundup, despite being aware that the weedkiller contained a likely carcinogenic chemical.

    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    'Tip of the Iceberg': US Lawyers Have 'Explosive' Documents on Monsanto's Business in Europe
    German pharmaceutical firm Bayer, which bought Monsanto in June that year, announced in April over 13,000 lawsuits related to the weedkiller have been launched in the US — Bayer shares have fallen about 40 percent since the US$63 billion purchase was completed.

    Alongside journalists, politicians and scientists are listed, along with their leisure pursuits, addresses and phone numbers — some were considered "priority targets", others "potential allies".

    France's former Environment Minister Segolene Royal is said to have appeared on the list — she noted that the allegations said "a lot about the methods of lobbyists…they carry out spying, infiltration, seek to influence, sometimes financially", and many other companies were likely to employ similar practices.

    Sheldon Krimsky, Lenore Stern professor of humanities and social sciences in the Department of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning at Tufts University, told Sputnik that Monsanto "has a long history" of threatening to litigate journals and publishers when they publish "uncomplimentary" articles or books about to the company.

    "They've also had undue influence on US regulators, and exercised influence over journals to retract articles that came to conclusions against its financial interests. If the French prosecutor has probable cause of Monsanto exercising undue influence on journalists and lawmakers that violate French law, he has good reason to investigate. Monsanto has shown it will circumvent scientific standards and publication ethics to protect its products. If the French proceed with litigation and can obtain 'discovery documents' they will learn a great deal about this company that's often hidden from the public", Krimsky said.

    People take part in a protest against a planned $66 billion takeover of the U.S. seeds company Monsanto by Bayer and Monsanto's glyphosate herbicides, outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Controversial Monsanto Weed Killer Blamed for Decimation of Uruguayan Beekeeping
    Emilie Gaillard, a professor at France's University of Caen and member of the Monsanto Tribunal's legal committee, added that the files described by Le Monde are prohibited under French law, and "many people" will file legal complaints against the company as a result.

    "It's very bad publicity for the company and could open the way for deputies [French MPs] to vote for a law creating new offences and criminalising this and similar behaviour on the part of any country. In our epoch, everybody can manipulate everybody", she explained to Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Ukraine Gov't Accepted Toxic Monsanto for 17 Billion IMF Loan
    Bayer Says to Continue Work in Russia Despite Problems Over Merger With Monsanto
    'Tribunal' Launched to Prove Monsanto Committed Ecocide
    Monsanto Wrote False Studies That Influenced EU Guidance on Pesticide Safety
    Tags:
    spying on journalists, corporate espionage, infiltration, spying, spies, Monsanto, Bayer, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse