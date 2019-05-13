Bring Out Your Inner Detective With the Royal Mint's Sherlock Holmes-Themed 50p

A 50 pence coin dedicated to renowned fictional detective Sherlock Holmes have entered the Royal Mint's latest rare collection.
Versions of the coin have been put on sale on the Royal Mint's website, with prices ranging from £10 for a 'brilliant uncirculated' version to £795 for a gold proof coin. The coin commemorates 160 years since the birth of the character's creator — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle — on May 22nd 1859.
The coin will enter general circulation in the coming months, although an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed.
Being huge Sherlock Holmes fans (modern and classic) we are super excited about the newly announced Sherlock Holmes 50 Pence to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sherlock Holmes’ creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. pic.twitter.com/DoCDOhT1kv— Rare Coin TV (@therarecoinshow) January 3, 2019
Doyle's credited with popularising the significance of fingerprints, the form of evidence being mentioned in the 1890 story The Sign of the Four. Coins also make an appearance in his work, for instance in A Scandal in Bohemia, where the detective is given a sovereign by Irene Adler for being the best man at her wedding.
The stories of Sherlock Holmes have been brought to life on this stunning new 50p coin which was issued as part of the 2019 Annual Coin Set, but it's now available to own individually.— Change Checker (@ChangeChecker) May 13, 2019
If you want to add one to your collection in BU quality, visit: https://t.co/b1jSLf16L1 pic.twitter.com/5HHplRzQKI
Designer Stephen Raw hoped to bring out the "inner detective" in anyone who finds the coin in their change by including the microscopic lettering.
All comments
Show new comments (0)