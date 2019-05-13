Mysterious Crossbow Deaths Shake Idyllic Hotel in Germany's Bavaria

A man and two women were found dead with arrows in their bodies and two crossbows in a room of a picturesque hotel in Bavaria popular among hikers. Investigators will now seek to reconstruct how the events in the peaceful resort unfolded and find out whether this was a collective suicide or murder.

German police are hoping that an autopsy will shed light on a tragedy in a Bavarian hotel where three guests were found dead with arrows in them and two crossbows lying beside their bodies, local broadcaster B24 reports. The probe will seek to find out how two women, aged 30 and 33, and a 53-year-old man, whose bodies were discovered over the weekend in a hotel room, met their demise.

While investigators reportedly do not suspect that a fourth person was involved and believe that the incident may have been suicide, the precise chain of the events that led to the deaths still needs to be established, according to Lower Bavaria’s Police Chief Josef Eckl. He noted that authorities are probing all possible leads. The investigators are trying to learn more about the connection between the three victims, examining evidence found in the room and a vehicle parked at the resort with stickers and plaques indicating that it could have belonged to an archer or hunter.

The gruesome finding in a hotel popular among hikers in the outskirts of Passau was made by a maid who entered to clean the room. The Bavarian newspaper Merkur reports that the man and one of the women were lying hand in hand on a bed with two crossbows beside them. The second woman was found in a pool of blood on the floor.

The three arrived in the evening the day before the tragedy and reportedly wanted to stay three nights without breakfast. Merkur cites a hotel guest as saying that they were “a strange group"; the older man looked very serious in his suit and white beard, while the two women were dressed in black. The trio wished the hotel staff a "good evening", took water and coke, and went upstairs to the second floor. Nobody noticed anything unusual during the night.