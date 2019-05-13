Warsaw Could Ask Germany for $1Trln in WWII Reparations - Polish Committee Chief

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Arkadiusz Mularczyk, who heads the Polish parliamentary committee on reparations, said on Monday that he would soon submit a report that estimates losses incurred by Poland during the Second World War at around $1 trillion.

"This is a document that comprehensively assesses the losses incurred by Poland during World War Two … The government should decide what to do with this document," Mularczyk said.

© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski Poland Cancels Visit by Israeli Delegation Amid Holocaust Restitution Row

He declined to name the exact figure but admitted, in an interview to the Tygodnik Sieci outlet, that its guess of "over a trillion" was close to the committee’s estimate.

This September, 1 marks 80 years since German troops occupied Poland in 1939. The lawmaker expressed hope that the Polish government would make the report public on that day.

Germany has repeatedly denied it owed Poland money after Warsaw waived all war reparations in 1953.