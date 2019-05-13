Lawyer for Assange Rape Accuser Holds Presser Amid Case Reopening (VIDEO)

Swedish attorney Elisabeth Massi Fritz, the lawyer for a woman who alleges Julian Assange raped her, is holding a press conference in Stockholm on 13 May.

Swedish prosecutors are reopening a preliminary investigation into sexual assault allegations against Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder currently detained in the United Kingdom, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson said earlier in the day.

The request to reopen the investigation into the rape case in Sweden was announced on 11 April, the same day British police removed Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Two years earlier, Swedish prosecutors announced that rape charges against Assange had been dropped following a seven-year investigation due to the statute of limitations expiring.

