Register
12:06 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden Church. (File)

    Outrage Over Swedish Church's Support Concert for 'Daesh Children'

    CC0 / jubild
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While Sweden has contributed some 300 jihadists to the terrorists' cause in the Middle East, the number of children born to Swedish jihadists and Daesh brides has been estimated at 60 to 80.

    A church in Gothenburg's Högsbo parish has arranged a support concert in order to raise money for several dozen Daesh children with a connection to Sweden left in refugee camps across the Middle East, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Högsbo parish priest Lina Westberg said that it was "a matter of course" for her to open the church's doors for this purpose.

    "We gladly step in if the members have wishes. And this situation is very much a matter for the church itself", Westberg said.

    By her admission, the congregation wants to focus on all Swedish Daesh children, whose number is estimated between 60 and 80, to be taken "home".

    "We want to work for them to come to Sweden", Westberg said.

    At the same time, a specific fund-raising effort was held to help the seven orphans of the late jihadist and terrorist recruiter Michael Skråmo, who is also known by his Islamic name Abou Ibrahim al-Swaidi. Skråmo, who was reported dead in March 2019, was often labelled Scandinavia's "most dangerous" terrorist.

    READ MORE: Swedish Christian Democrat Leader Denies Islamisation of Her Country

    The concert was held on Saturday night at the Högsbo church in Gothenburg with the purpose of raising money for Skråmos' father-in-law, Patricio Galvez, whose recent efforts to bring his orphaned grandchildren home have been glorified by national broadcaster SVT. Galvez is currently in the Iraqi city of Erbil, where his seven grandchildren were transported from Baghouz in Syria to the Swedish consulate in Iraq. SVT described the unification as a "joyful scene".

    On social media, many were extremely critical of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Sweden's involvement and overall stance.

    "Wondering if the Church of Sweden devoted even a tenth of its time to Christian victims Galvez's daughter and her man slaughtered, raped, murdered and tortured in Iraq and Syria?" an indignant user wrote.

    READ MORE: Swedish Gov't Grilled for 'Deranged' Plans to Bring Back Daesh Children

    "Högsbo church. As beautiful on the outside as its priests on the inside. Praise God, the public service and the murderers for Daesh children!" another user tweeted, posting a photograph of the Högsbo church, and a concrete block.

    ​Hypocrisy was another common theme of reproach.

    "That's interesting, where were you when when the genocide of the Yazidis happened?" a user tweeted.

    "Damn! How lucky I was to have jumped out of the Swedish idiot church long ago. Invite others to do the same. If you do not like LGBT priests, socialism and refugee harbouring, the decision should be simple", yet another tweeted in resentment.

    READ MORE: Losing My Religion: Record Exodus From Church of Sweden

    The Church of Sweden is known for its liberal position on issues such as homosexuality and was the first to consecrate a lesbian bishop. It has previously come under severe fire for maintaining a hard pro-immigration stance and going so far as providing a refuge for illegal immigrants.

    At over 5 million members, it remains Europe's largest Lutheran denomination and Sweden's largest religious organisation, though its membership has been rapidly declining in recent decades.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Church of Sweden Shamed for Hailing Girl With Asperger's as 'Jesus's Successor'
    Oh, Lord! Church of Sweden Drops Male God For the Sake of Inclusion
    Tags:
    Daesh, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse