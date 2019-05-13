Register
13 May 2019
    A demonstrator holds up a 'Free Assange' placard outside the front entrance of the Ecuadorian Embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been holed out since 2012, in London, Friday, April 5, 2019

    WATCH Swedish State Prosecutor Holding Presser on Assange Investigation

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    105

    Sweden's state prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson held a press conference in Stockholm to announce a decision on re-opening the probe into rape accusations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

    The investigation into the sex-related crimes was dropped in May 2017 and the arrest warrant was officially revoked. At the same time, Swedish authorities noted the case could be resumed if Assange visited Sweden before 2020.

    Assange has repeatedly denounced the allegations, stating the charges were only levelled against him in order to extradite him to the United States.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

    The probe was launched in 2010, forcing the Australian to flee to the UK. In 2012, Britain's Supreme Court ruled in favour of his extradition, however, the whistleblower was granted asylum in Ecuadorian Embassy, where he was in residence until April 2019.

