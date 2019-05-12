Light Aircraft Crashes Onto Main Highway in South Wales (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A section of the road has been closed and rail services have been severely affected after a light plane crashed onto the A40 highway near Abergavenny, South Wales.

The Fire and Rescue Service of South Wales reported on Sunday that it had rescued three people from a light plane which crashed onto the A40 highway near Abergavenny.

The service continued by saying that the rescuees were treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further checks. Eyewitnesses suggested that the passengers were evacuated before the aircraft caught fire.

A train had to make an emergency stop due to falling power cables.

People are advised to avoid the A40 near Abergavenny after a plane made an 'unscheduled landing' and collided with overhead wiring.



Three people were treated for minor injuries.

​According to a statement issued by Gwent Police, "the aircraft was reported to have made an unscheduled landing in the area, colliding with overhead wiring."