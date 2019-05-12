Light Aircraft Crashes Onto Main Highway in South Wales (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Fire and Rescue Service of South Wales reported on Sunday that it had rescued three people from a light plane which crashed onto the A40 highway near Abergavenny.
The service continued by saying that the rescuees were treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further checks. Eyewitnesses suggested that the passengers were evacuated before the aircraft caught fire.
A train had to make an emergency stop due to falling power cables.
People are advised to avoid the A40 near Abergavenny after a plane made an 'unscheduled landing' and collided with overhead wiring.— ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) 12 мая 2019 г.
Three people were treated for minor injuries. More here: https://t.co/DnMkQp3Yof pic.twitter.com/fe2H1Zuc3O
According to a statement issued by Gwent Police, "the aircraft was reported to have made an unscheduled landing in the area, colliding with overhead wiring."
A40 plane crash: Small aircraft plunges onto dual carriageway in Wales— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) 12 мая 2019 г.
Witnesses reported seeing a plane crash on the road near Abergavenny in Wales pic.twitter.com/ES0ANe9W8B
