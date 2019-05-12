Over 5,600 Asylum Seekers Deported From Germany in Q1 2019 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 5,613 asylum seekers were deported from Germany in the first three months of 2019, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

The largest number of asylum seekers (600) were deported to Italy, 400 more to the Maghreb states, 389 to Albania and 352 to Georgia, the outlet reported, citing the country’s Interior Ministry’s response to the request of Die Linke (The Left) party.

During the same period of 2018, 6,235 people asylum seekers were deported from Germany, while the whole number of deportations amounted to some 24,000 last year.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, some 59,800 asylum requests were registered in Germany from January to April, which is about 4,100 requests less than in the same period of the previous year. This year the largest number of asylum requests have been submitted by the migrants from Syria, Nigeria and Iraq.

Europe has been facing an influx of migrants and refugees since 2013 with millions of people having fled African and the Middle Eastern countries over conflicts and poverty.