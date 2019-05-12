Over 5,600 Asylum Seekers Deported From Germany in Q1 2019 – Reports

The largest number of asylum seekers (600) were deported to Italy, 400 more to the Maghreb states, 389 to Albania and 352 to Georgia, the outlet reported, citing the country’s Interior Ministry’s response to the request of Die Linke (The Left) party.
During the same period of 2018, 6,235 people asylum seekers were deported from Germany, while the whole number of deportations amounted to some 24,000 last year.
Europe has been facing an influx of migrants and refugees since 2013 with millions of people having fled African and the Middle Eastern countries over conflicts and poverty.
