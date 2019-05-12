'Red Card': Twitter Toxic as UK PM May Kicks Ball in Tribute to English Football

The UK Prime Minister has hailed national football as all four teams competing for the crowns of the Champions League and the Europa League are from England.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May played football with children during her visit to Maidenhead. The video was posted on her official Twitter account.

May arrived in Maidenhead and visited a local women's football team. The politician called the past week historic for English football. She stressed that Liverpool, Arsenal and other football clubs "inspire children, adults and Prime Ministers".

In the Champions League final, two English clubs will play — Liverpool and Tottenham. Two more teams from the UK — Chelsea and Arsenal — will compete for victory in the Europa League. Four representatives of one country will play in the final matches for the first time in the history of the main European Cups.

It’s been a historic week for English football, with Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea inspiring children, adults, Prime Ministers… pic.twitter.com/pLyqEzldiI — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 11, 2019

The footage went viral, with Twitter users cracking jokes or criticising the prime minister as the country's fate has been in limbo over the Brexit deal.

Scenes in Downing Street when you have better control than Lukaku pic.twitter.com/lEsOWNWKZT — | 4 | 🇪🇸 FAN ACCOUNT (@VirtuousVan) May 11, 2019

Why not make it a brilliant week and resign. — Sam (@CitizenZef) May 11, 2019

You dropped the ball a long time ago. Red card. — (((Dominic Farrell))) (@DominicFarrell) May 11, 2019

You’ve ruined football for me. — Doge (@IntelDoge) May 11, 2019