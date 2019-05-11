Lower Chamber of Parl't Adopts Draft Law on Notre Dame Reconstruction – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The draft law on the reconstruction of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, which was devastated by a huge blaze in April, was adopted by the lower chamber of the French parliament, the French parliamentary television channel reported.

The draft law was adopted on Friday in a 32-5 vote, with 10 abstentions, the French parliamentary television channel reported.

The bill envisages tax privileges for those donating money for the cathedral’s reconstruction.

A massive fire broke out at the cathedral on April 15, causing the collapse of the Notre Dame spire and two-thirds of the roof. The blaze was fully extinguished only on early April 16. Though the inferno badly damaged the iconic cathedral, the two main towers, relics and main works of art were saved.

The reasons for the tragedy are still unclear but might have been linked to the renovation work. Prosecutors consider accidental ignition to be the most likely cause of the incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the inferno as a terrible tragedy and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral within five years.