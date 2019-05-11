Lower Chamber of Parl't Adopts Draft Law on Notre Dame Reconstruction – Reports

The draft law was adopted on Friday in a 32-5 vote, with 10 abstentions, the French parliamentary television channel reported.
The bill envisages tax privileges for those donating money for the cathedral’s reconstruction.
READ MORE: LEAD Pollution in Soil Near Notre Dame Overtops Norm TENFOLD — Reports
The reasons for the tragedy are still unclear but might have been linked to the renovation work. Prosecutors consider accidental ignition to be the most likely cause of the incident.
French President Emmanuel Macron has described the inferno as a terrible tragedy and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral within five years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)