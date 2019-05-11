Register
17:24 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo from Emily Hewertson's Instagram account

    'Cute, Loud & Conservative': HOT Tory Girl's Pro-Brexit Rant Wins Over Twitter

    © Photo: Instagram / emilyhewertson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The girl said English Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham should be the only things left in Europe as she ripped into Britain's drawn-out departure from the European Union.

    A young member of Conservative Party has lambasted the way Britain's divorce from the EU is being handled and pledged to support Brexiteers in the upcoming European elections, winning praise and admiration on social media.

    Emily Hewertson, 19, launched a passionate rant on BBC's Question Time, as Change UK MP Anna Soubry was clashing with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage: "To be honest, I can't believe we're still having this debate!"

    "At this point in time, I think the only things still left in Europe should be Liverpool and Tottenham," she joked.

    Emily protested against Soubry's statement that there should be a second vote on leaving the European Union — a call repeatedly voiced by many Remainers.

    "If you would like another referendum, why can't we use the EU elections as another referendum?" she asked.

    "I've been a member of the Conservative Party since I was 16, I'm now 19, I've canvassed for them. But the party has let us down and I will be voting for the Brexit Party during the European elections," Emily continued, prompting a smile from Nigel Farage.

    "That seems to me a democratic way of having a second referendum which would be undemocratic," she concluded, drawing a round of applause from the audience.

    The clip immediately went viral and has already garnered 380,000 views, much to Emily's amusement. "Thanks for all the nice comments and for all the hate, turn the volume down a bit I guess?" she tweeted.

    A host of social media users appear to have appreciated her message. "Emily you're a legend," wrote a commenter. "Thank you so much for showing Brexiteers have a young face too."

    Yet, some people have accused the BBC of providing Farage's Brexit Party with a platform…

    …and others mocked the girl's Tory membership.

    The UK is set to hold European Parliament elections in two weeks. Initially, the elections were not supposed to take place due to the country's scheduled withdrawal from the EU.

    However, Britain failed to meet the 29 March deadline as UK PM Theresa May's Brexit deal suffered a series of defeats in parliament. She then negotiated a Brexit extension until 31 October, under the condition that Britain takes part in the elections; the UK can leave before that date if a deal passes through parliament.

    Related:

    UK Could Be Set for 'Continual Brexit Extensions' – Brexit Party Organiser
    Confident Farage Mocks Theresa May Despite Past of Duplicitous Brexit Vows
    May Warned “Auf Wiedersehen, Pet” Method Likely to Be Used to End Brexit Fiasco
    Paris Opposes 'Repeated Extensions' of Brexit - Presidency
    Liberal Democrats' 'Bollocks to Brexit' Slogan Provokes Mixed Reactions
    Tags:
    2019 European Parliament Elections, Brexit, Brexit Party, Conservative Party, European Union, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse