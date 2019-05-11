Register
12:15 GMT +311 May 2019
    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the end of an EU summit in Sibiu, central Romania on May 9, 2019. European Union leaders met to set out a course for increased political cooperation in the wake of the impending departure of the United Kingdom from the bloc.

    Marine Le Pen Fires Ultimatum at Macron: 'Follow General de Gaulle's Example!'

    Europe
    Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to spare no effort to prevent Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party from grabbing more seats in the European Parliament elections.

    According to the Parisien newspaper, National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen issued an "ultimatum" to French President Emmanuel Macron regarding upcoming elections to the European Parliament, citing the legacy of General Charles de Gaulle.

    According to Le Pen, since the incumbent heads La République En Marche! Party and is also at the helm of the election campaign, elections to the European Parliament constitute a confidence vote in Macron, and should he lose this “vote of confidence”, he will have to follow the example of General de Gaulle and step down.

    “We need to be consistent. Macron is a party leader. He puts all his weight in the balance. These European elections therefore become a referendum against Macron. In these circumstances, he must do as General de Gaulle: if he loses, then he will have to leave”, the politician told the TV channel LCI. She later posted a video of the conversation on Twitter.

    De Gaulle left the post of the French president in April 1969 after his proposed reform of the Senate and local governments had failed to gain popular approval during the nationwide referendum.

    Le Pen also accused the French president of ignoring millions of citizens and even "fighting against them".

    Earlier, Parisien newspaper notes, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to do everything in his power to prevent Marine Le Pen’s party from celebrating success in the EU Parliament elections.

    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS / Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Macron's Party Overtaken by Marine Le Pen's National Rally in EU Election Poll

    A recent Ipsos poll showed that National Rally (RN) is expected to outstrip French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche in the upcoming European Parliament elections, with 22 percent of the vote.

    According to the poll, Macron’s REM party, in turn, would slightly lag behind, with 21.5 percent of the vote.

    READ MORE: France's National Rally to Discuss EU Right-Wing Alliance With Salvini — Member

    Marine Le Pen has been on a war path with Emmanuel Macron, claiming she will seek to make the Eurosceptic group in the EU Parliament much more advanced than the liberal bloc.

    Macron's La République En Marche! Party candidates are expected to either form a powerful liberal union with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) or create a new EU Parliament group of pro-European centrists.

    READ MORE: Le Pen, Salvini, Farage "Sitting in the Tree" Amid Plan to Take Down EU Liberals

    Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Party, Matteo Salvini, has been reportedly leaning towards joining forces with Marine Le Pen in fortifying a Eurosceptic Alliance ahead of the European Parliament vote, set for 23-26 May 2019.

    European Parliament elections, Eurosceptics, liberals, 2019 European Parliament Elections, National Rally, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), REM, Matteo Salvini, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, EU, France
