Register
17:01 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Enlarge your penis

    Penis Enlargement Surgery Leads to Erectile Dysfunction, Permanent Disfigurement

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Arden / Enlarge your penis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Most penis enlargement procedures in the UK are carried out by private health providers - the NHS only provides the service for clinical rather than cosmetic reasons, such as repairing a body affected by trauma.

    Penis enlargement procedures don't work and are "ineffective and risky", leaving many who undergo the surgery physically and/or psychologically scarred afterwards, a study published in the Sexual Medicine Reviews journal has revealed.

    The analysis was conducted by a team of researchers at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London, led by urogolist Gordon Muir — it concludes they should almost never be carried out, and "vulnerable" men were "preyed on" and exploited by "charlatans", as there was "scant" evidence the range of procedures men undergo in a bid to enlarge their private parts actually produce that result.

    The treatments were also found to carry a high risk of complications, including permanent numbness.

    ​"[The review] found overall treatment outcomes were poor, with low satisfaction rates and significant risk of major complications, including penile deformity, shortening, and erectile dysfunction…They can cost up to £40,000, often the man ends up with a penis that is disfigured and there's no more than 20 percent satisfaction rates with these procedures. The vast majority of men who may wish to have their penis made longer have a penis of completely normal length, but often feel their penis is too small," said Muir.

    ​"Many men who wish to undergo penis enlargement procedures have an average-sized penis but believe their size to be inadequate. Sadly, some clinics seem to ignore this. Surgeons in the private sector shouldn't do this. It's wrong on every level," Muir continued.

    The researchers reviewed 17 previous studies which assessed 21 different types of procedure, both surgical and non-surgical, performed on 1,192 patients in Britain and abroad.

    A woman lifting her arms
    CC0
    Free Penis Enlargement Therapy, Moped Mugging Crash Course Offered to Londoners
    The two most common procedures involve injections of dermal fillers into the penis and an operation called 'suspensory ligament incision', in which the surgeon makes a cut above the penis and divides the ligament anchoring it. It's unknown how many men seek the treatment in the UK, let alone worldwide, but the paper suggests many patients suffer from body dysmorphic disorder or penile dysfunction disorder, both of which entail obsessive dissatisfaction with their appearance.

    Related:

    UNDEREDUCATED Men Suffer From PENIS Cancer - Urologist on Bolsonaro's Remarks
    Woman Jailed After Repeatedly Trespassing at CIA HQ and Asking for 'Agent Penis'
    Bolsonaro 'SAD' About Shocking Number of Penis Amputations in Brazil
    REVEALED: How Boris Johnson Had a 'Penis Prank' Pulled on Him in a Pub
    Tags:
    penis surgery, penis enlargement, penis, penis transplant, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse