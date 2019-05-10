Seven Kings Mosque in UK on Lockdown Following Shooting Incident (VIDEOS)

"Police were called at 10.45 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, to reports that a man, believed to be in possession of a firearm, had entered a mosque on High Road in Seven Kings," Met Police told the Daily Star. "The man was ushered outside the building by those inside. A gunshot was then heard."
The mosque is located in London's eastern Ilford district. Police say they'll keep a large presence in the area overnight.
The incident comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when practicioners are expected to fast from sunup to sundown as an expression of self-discipline and sacrifice.
One person wrote on Twitter they were upstairs performing tarawih, or special prayers associated with Ramadan that Sunni Muslims perform after dark, and "thought it was a firework or something."
Another wrote that it was a pellet gun, and the person was "chased away by the people."
May 9, 2019
Tensions are high surrounding Muslims places of worship, amid a wave of mass shootings and attacks on mosques in recent months. Mass shootings in Poway, California, and Christchurch, New Zealand, have left dozens of worshipers dead and millions terrorized.
#Redbridge— London 999 Feed (@999London) May 9, 2019
Scotland Yard say they are on the scene shots was fired at #SevenKings mosque on High Road #IG3
There are no reported injuries.
A large police presence will remain in the area overnight. pic.twitter.com/gI378XN3h6
All comments
Show new comments (0)