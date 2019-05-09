Register
19:35 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    2019 Immortal Regiment march in London

    Ura! London Immortal Regiment Holds 4th Annual Victory Day March in UK Capital

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Attendees held portraits and Soviet paraphernalia as they commemorated the memory of those who had fought in World War II, including "veterans, home front workers, partisans, and members of the Resistance, concentration camps prisoners, Leningrad siege survivors, children of war."

    London's Trafalgar Square teemed with nostalgic photos of loved ones who had served and died in World War II, with thousands joining the Immortal Regiment March in London on Thursday at 14:00 GMT. 

    The march was organised by a non-profit organisation as a non-political, non-governmental and civic initiative created by volunteers, and was open to the general public, irrespective of nationality or political affiliation, according to the event's Facebook page

    2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
    © Sputnik /
    2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
    Attendees gathered at London's iconic Trafalgar Square and marched to Westminster Square, shouting "Ura!" and singing classic Russian songs such as 'Kalinka' and 'Katyusha'. Both young and old joined the rally, complete with signs and banners showing the history of the Great Patriotic War to all Londoners.

    Attendees Share Their Stories About the Great Patriotic War 

    Royal Air Force veteran Gareth Fearn, of Surry, attended the Immortal Regiment rally to support his girlfriend, but also said that it was important to commemorate those who served in the Red Army for their sacrifices. 

    "I attended to support my girlfriend, but also I served in the Royal Air Force," Mr. Fearn said. "I think it's unimportant which country you're from. I think it's important to remember all of those who served in the war regardless of which side they served on." 

    Russia Victory Day Parade
    © Sputnik /
    Highlights of the 9 May Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTOS)
    When asked about the significance of Victory Day, he added: "I think it's important to celebrate not just on 9 May, but on every type of Remembrance Day, and I think it's important to continue that from generation to generation, because if we didn't, we'd be living in a very different world. If it wasn't for these people, we'd be living in a different world today. 

    An attendee of the of the Victory Day march dressed in Soviet Uniform told Sputnik that Remembrance Day was important to remember and held deep meaning for his family. 

    "It's our Remembrance Day," he said. "My great-grandfather died in this war and it holds a lot of meaning for us. As soon as people forget one war, another will happen after that." 

    "We deeply respect and are grateful for those who died for our lives," he added. 

    Mikhail Yuryevich Frolov, the project leader for the Immortal Regiment march, said that Victory Day was one of Russia's greatest celebrations and one of the most important events to remember in Russia's history.

    "It's a traditional Victory Day march and Russian speakers from all nations come here to commemorate Victory Day, one of our greatest celebrations," the organiser said.  

    "For our people, every family has had or knows someone that was involved in World War II, and it is very important event to remember in our history."

    READ MORE: 74th Victory Day Military Parade Held in Moscow (VIDEO)

    A spokesperson from the Russian Culture House in London told Sputnik that the march was significant to remember the world's Russian-speaking heroes and unite the British community in honour of those who gave their lives to liberate the world from Nazism and Fascism.

    "This is the 74th anniversary of the great victory against the Nazism and Fascism, and is the fourth consecutive London Regiment event to take place in London," the spokesperson said. "It is significant to commemorate our fallen heroes and liberators, as well as to unite for our Russian compatriots and the Russian-speaking community in the UK, in addition to demonstrating to the local British community about our sense of unity as we pay homage to the fallen."

    READ MORE: Aerospace Servicewomen & Battle-Tested Hardware: 74th V-Day Parade in Moscow

    The Immortal Regiment march began in the Russian City of Tomsk in 2012, where roughly 6,000 attendees held photos of 2,000 WWII veterans. According to the Immortal Regiment's international website, the event's main task is to preserve the memories of past generations that had been lost to the war. The page has catalogued over 400,000 stories to date from families and veterans, and is visited by over 2m visitors from 150 countries across the world, serving as a platform for all nations to revisit and conduct research on the Great Patriotic War. Over 100 cities across the world hold marches alongside Russia to honour the sacrifices of the Soviet Army.

    • 2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      © Sputnik /
    • 2019 Immortal Regiment March in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment March in London
      © Sputnik /
    • 2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      © Sputnik /
    • 2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      © Sputnik /
    • 2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      © Sputnik /
    • 2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      © Sputnik /
    • 2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      2019 Immortal Regiment march in London
      © Sputnik /
    1 / 7
    © Sputnik /
    2019 Immortal Regiment march in London

    Related:

    Highlights of the 9 May Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTOS)
    74th Victory Day Military Parade Held in Moscow (VIDEO)
    Russia's Victory Day Celebrated in New Delhi, Tributes Paid to India's Fallen
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Tags:
    Victory Day parade, Immortal Regiment, WWII, historical memory, Victory Day, World War II, veterans, 2019 Victory Day March, 2019 Immortal Regiment March, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women Servicewomen During the Victory Day Parade
    Aerospace Servicewomen & Battle-Tested Hardware: 74th V-Day Parade in Moscow
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse