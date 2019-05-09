NATO Plane ‘Patrols the Skies’ Over Romania as EU Leaders Discuss Bloc’s Future

A NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft is patrolling the airspace of Romania to maintain safety during the ongoing EU summit in Sibiu, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu tweeted on Thursday.
This is an example of “the NATO-EU cooperation in action”, Lunguinescu noted, adding that AWACS plane “routinely patrol the skies” during major events, including world leaders’ meeting and Olympic Games.
A #NATO AWACS surveillance plane helps guard the airspace over the #EUCO #SibiuSummit today. NATO — #EU Cooperation in action ✅— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) 9 мая 2019 г.
NATO AWACS ✈️ routinely patrol the skies during major events such as:
➡ meetings of world leaders 🤝
➡ football tournaments ⚽️
➡ the Olympics 🏅 pic.twitter.com/GauP05uOLD
Her comments come as EU leaders hold an informal summit in the Romanian city of Sibiu, focused on the future of the European Union.
Initially, it was supposed to be the first EU summit after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU scheduled for 29 March and in the run-up to the European Parliament elections due to run from 23-26 May.
Meanwhile, EU member states remain at odds over Brexit- and migration crisis-related issues, exacerbating tensions within the bloc in what some describe as a sign of the union's possible collapse in the future.
