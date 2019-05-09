Finnish Court Sees No Obstacles for Extraditing Russian Detained at US Request

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finland’s Supreme Court has informed the country's Justice Ministry that it sees no obstacles for extradition of Russian national Mira Terada, who was detained in Helsinki in December at the US request on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, Terada’s authorized representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Finland submitted its decision on the case to the Justice Ministry. They do not see any obstacles to the extradition of Russian national Terada Mira to the United States," Jali Raita said.

According to the Justice Ministry, the final decision on the case will be made within a few days. It is up to the ministry to decide on extradition based on the Supreme Court’s recommendations.

On December 15, Terada, born in 1988 under name of Oksana Vovk, was detained under an Interpol warrant in Helsinki Airport – Vantaa as she was going to Spain from St. Petersburg with a transit stop in Finland. She is wanted in the United States, where she is accused of being involved in trafficking and money laundering activities during her stay in the country from 2013 to 2016. The Russian national, meanwhile, denies any guilt.

The Justice Ministry received the US extradition request on January 23.