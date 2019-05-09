Register
09 May 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019

    PM May Says UK Can Deliver Liverpool-Style Feat Against 'European Opposition'

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Liverpool made history on Tuesday night at Anfield, and the PM believes she can also emerge victorious in delivering Brexit despite time being against her.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May used Liverpool FC's against-all-odds Champions League comeback against Spanish rivals Barcelona to express hope that Brexit can still be delivered if the country unites. 

    "When we look at the Liverpool win over Barcelona last night, what it shows is that when everyone says it's all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock's ticking down and it's time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together," she said during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Question (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

    Her comments came in response to a joke by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said: "In view of the amazing performance of Liverpool last night, perhaps the prime minister could take some tips from [Liverpool head coach] Jurgen Klopp on how to get a good result in Europe?"

    Liverpool on Tuesday delivered one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, beating Barcelona 4-0 and advancing to the final after overcoming 3-0 first-leg defeat. The Reds became only the third club in history to have overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg of a CL semi-final and make it to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1971 and Barcelona in 1986.

    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / Justin TALLIS
    UK Labour Party Says Brexit Deal Talks With PM to Continue Next Week - Report

    Earlier this year, the UK failed to meet the initial 29 March deadline to depart from the European Union after May's withdrawal agreement failed to pass through the parliament.

    The European Union has reluctantly agreed to delay Brexit until the end of October, assuming Britain holds European Parliament elections this month — otherwise, it will be required to leave on 1 June without a deal in place.

    Conservative and Labour figures have been engaged in negotiations in a bid to broker a cross-party compromise and get the agreement through parliament, after May's government suffered three crushing defeats on the deal in the House of Commons.

