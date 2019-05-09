BBC Sacks Radio Presenter Over Royal Baby Chimpanzee Tweet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have become parents, welcoming their firstborn child, a son, in the morning on 6 May.

The BBC has fired broadcaster Danny Baker after he tweeted an image of a chimpanzee wearing clothes captioned "Royal Baby leaves hospital".

"This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," a BBC spokesperson said commenting on the incident.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record — it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

After Baker's tweet was slammed on social media, he deleted the post and said he didn't expect it to trigger such a backlash.

"Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased," Baker said.

Later, Danny Baker issued another apology.

"Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte. Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel," he wrote.